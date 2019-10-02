‘The Masked Singer’: Is Mel B the Butterfly?

Could Mel B be hiding her famous face under the glamorous Butterfly costume of The Masked Singer? The Spice Girls star seemed to line up with the week one clues fans of the Fox competition show were given as they met the 16 disguise-clad celebrities showing off their singing voices for a panel of judges seeking to guess their secret identity.

While Egg and Ice Cream were unmasked in episode one as figure skater Johnny Weir and pro video gamer Ninja, Butterfly has kept fans guessing as to her identity, with hints that have people thinking it could be the former America’s Got Talent judge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Butterfly teased a London connection with images of Big Ben and a double-decker bus, but claimed, “”I’m terrified of the one place I used to call home.”

She added that she chose the Butterfly costume because she’s been waiting for a “metamorphosis” over the past year, which has been plagued with divorce drama for Mel B and ex Stephen Belafonte as well as a Spice Girls reunion tour.

One thing that threw the judges off from their guesses of Mel B and Cara Delevigne was Butterfly’s Southern accent, but many people suggested she could have been faking the accent to throw people off from their British guests as she hinted, “I’ve got a lot of soul in these wings.”

Fans were certainly convinced of the Spice Girls connection, taking to Twitter to give their initial guesses.

Butterfly might be Mel B… 🤔 — Madison Miller (@madisonmills28) September 26, 2019

@MaskedSingerFOX first guess Mel B .. butterfly — EBells13 (@BelforteL) September 26, 2019

4. Tree: Famous Chef. Rachael Ray

5. Flamingo: Could be Adrienne Bailon or Molly Ringwald

6. Butterfly: Going through some changes. From England. Here to take you to church. Mel B. #TheMaskedSinger — Justin Hamilton (@MyGuy2019) September 29, 2019

I think the butterfly is Mel B #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/8U1p9BaUpl — Jayla 👽 (@jay_kidding) September 27, 2019

#TheMaskedSinger my guilty pleasure season 2 starting off 💪!! Butterfly is either Kelly Osbourne or Mel B! — Elie (@Elie95696619) September 26, 2019

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images