‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Are Convinced Bobby Bones Is the Monster

The Masked Singer fans have come up with an interesting new theory as to which celebrity could be behind the Monster costume — Bobby Bones.

The Bobby Bones Show radio host addressed speculation that he was the star behind the fuzzy fan favorite during Thursday morning’s show, after producer Eddie Garcia explained that even he was starting to be convinced of the theory after seeing it on Twitter.

“I don’t know, there’s something about the Monster,” he told the Dancing With the Stars Winner of Wednesday night’s episode. ” Dude, I sing next to you on stage with The Raging Idiots and what you’re doing with Dancing With the Stars, like, ‘I dance, I dance,’ he could have been recording this show and we didn’t even know.”

Listening to Monster’s most recent performance of Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman,” the entire team (except for Garcia) denied it sounded anything like Bones.

“That doesn’t sound like Bobby to me at all!” Amy Moffett Brown noted. “It honestly sounds like Lenny Kravitz!”

“I know your style, and you can sound like anyone,” Garcia said, defending his theory.

Bones appeared to deny the conjecture, however, saying, “That guy sings too good for me.”

Garcia noted, however, “He wouldn’t tell us Amy, even if it was.”

Based on the hints Monster has given to judges, it seems unlikely that the radio personality has been leading a double life, with far more fans guessing that the celebrity behind the costume is more likely rapper T-Pain.

So far, the show has teased the Monster is 5′ 8″ (Bones’ is 5′ 10″), with a weakness of being “misunderstood.”

He teased that he chose to become the Monster because that’s what the world has “labeled” him, and that he reatreated from the public eye for a while before returning to “rewrite his mixtape.” When asked to give a physical clue to the judges this week, he showed off headphones, explaining, “I make my best calls on this headphone.”

That doesn’t sounds much like Bones, who since 2013 has had the most popular syndicated country morning show in the nation, winning the Mirrorball Trophy in 2018 on DWTS and penning two New York Times bestsellers, but anything is possible on the zany new reality show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: FOX