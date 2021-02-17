'The Masked Dancer' Finale: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

After weeks full of exciting performances from masked celebrities, the first season of The Masked Dancer will come to an end on Wednesday. The finale will see Cotton Candy, Tulip, and Sloth battling it out to take home the Diamond Mask Trophy. How can you follow along with all of the action? Read on to find out when the show is airing as well as how you can tune into it.

The Masked Dancer's two-hour season finale will air on Wednesday night on Fox starting at 8 p.m. You can watch the show on Fox with your cable subscription or you can also check out the Fox Now app to watch the finale (you will also need to input your cable subscription information if you watch on the Fox Now app). If you can't watch the show via the traditional means, there are a number of other streaming services that you can turn to. YouTube TV, Hulu+, and Sling TV all offer ways in which you can watch live programming, with many of those apps even offering free trials to new users. Of course, if you can't watch The Masked Dancer finale on Wednesday night, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after it airs.

The Masked Dancer is a spinoff of Fox's popular The Masked Singer. It originally premiered in late December. Since its premiere, the show has said goodbye to numerous masked celebrities, including Jordin Sparks (Exotic Bird), Oscar De La Hoya (Zebra), and Bill Nye the Science Guy (Ice Cube). The show has featured a judges panel comprised of Ken Jeong, who also serves as a judge on The Masked Singer, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale. Prior to the premiere episode, Tisdale explained to Entertainment Weekly that fans would be in for plenty of surprises during the course of the season. Judging by the surprising reveals that have taken place thus far, she was definitely right on the mark.

"I can see how, if celebrities who haven't sung could be really kind of nervous to go out and sing, where dancing, I feel like everyone loves to dance," Tisdale said. "And so, I think it opens it up to even more people. It could be anybody." Craig Plestis, one of the executive producers on The Masked Dancer, also said about the show, "We are looking for people who are fans of the Masked brand, who want to go under a mask, and a lot of the people that we have on the show are actually skilled dancers and [dancing is] more of their secret hobby that they have. And we were able to have some incredible talent on the show.