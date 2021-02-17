'The Masked Dancer': Paula Abdul Jokes About Ken Jeong's Guessing Skills in Finale Preview

✖

It's down to the wire on The Masked Dancer, as the winner of the inaugural season will be crowned on Wednesday night. Heading into the finale, three contestants remain — Tulip, Cotton Candy, and Sloth. As Hollywood Life noted, the judges — Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale — shared some of their final guesses for Tulip's identity. While they were sharing their guesses, Abdul joked around with Jeong about his spotty track record when it comes to accurately identifying the mystery celebrity dancers.

In a sneak peek of the finale, Tulip shared one last clue, telling the judges simply, "followers." Abdul said that Tulip's final word made sense given the amount of social media-related clues that she has shared during the course of the competition. Host Craig Robinson then asked the judges what other clues that they picked up on in Tulip's final package. The former American Idol judge said that she believes that the mystery dancer has a makeup line in addition to being active on social media. As for Jeong, he picked up on one clue involving a barrel labeled with "ale" on it. He said that this clue ties into his guess that the Tulip is Lucy Hale, calling the matter a "dead giveaway."

Jeong's statement prompted Green to say that "Ken is so good at this game. It's really astounding." Abdul then added, "Then why doesn't he get most of them right?" The Masked Singer judge didn't take the quip to heart, as he then jokingly referenced one of Hale's projects by saying, "I may be a Pretty Little Liar, but tonight, oh hell yes." Fans will have to tune in to The Masked Dancer on Fox at 8 p.m. to see what else the judges have to say about the final contestants. Additionally, the finale will be a two-hour-long event and will see one of the three remaining competitors — Tulip, Sloth, or Cotton Candy — crowned as the winner of the first season of The Masked Dancer.

Throughout the competition, numerous celebrities have tried their hand at taking home the Diamond Mask Trophy. Over the past few weeks, everyone from Oscar De La Hoya (Zebra) to Jordin Sparks (Exotic Bird) competed and was subsequently eliminated from the competition. Other celebrities who competed included Bill Bye the Science Guy, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, and activist Elizabeth Smart. The Masked Dancer, a spinoff of the popular The Masked Singer, originally premiered in late December.