‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Renewed for Season 2

The fate of The Hills: New Beginnings is no longer unwritten, with MTV announcing Monday that the reboot of the iconic reality series would be getting a second season.

The news comes just prior to the fifth episode of the revival, which premiered June 24, and features returning cast members Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason and Ashley Wahler, Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

Keep calm and grab your crystals, because #TheHills: New Beginnings will be BACK for Season 2! 🔮 https://t.co/yDaK3Ha9bE pic.twitter.com/EvH9RrpvCs — The Hills (@thehills) July 22, 2019

It may have been nearly a decade since The Hills originally aired, but there’s been plenty of drama during the revival, much of it centering around Speidi’s ongoing feuding with Stephanie and Patridge’s flirtation with Brescia. Brody has also been diving in full-on into the messiness, coming clean about his splintered relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

“I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” Brody admitted earlier this season about his dad’s relationship with Kris Jenner and the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. “When I was really little we got to spend a little time. When he started, obviously, the family with the Kardashian family, I didn’t really see much of him.”

And while fans were shocked to learn Caitlyn didn’t attend her son’s wedding last year in favor of a business engagement, it appeared not to phase Brody too much.

“Bruce was just never really around — every so often maybe once every couple years. Wasn’t around for my graduation, wasn’t around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface,” Brody continued. “Eventually, we started to become closer but then all of a sudden, it’s like, I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn. … She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

