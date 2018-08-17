‘The Hills’ Cast Reportedly Reuniting at 2018 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards will reportedly host a reunion for its hit reality series, The Hills, with the network likely dropping “a big announcement,” PEOPLE reports.

Us Weekly previously reported that a Hills revival was in the works, after MTV scored a big hit with its Jersey Shore reunion. The big hang-up has reportedly been trying to get everyone from the original series back. That includes Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Partridge, Lo Bosworth, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.

Cavallari mentioned a reunion while promoting her new series, E! Network’s Very Cavallari, and said there were two people who had to pull out at the last moment.

“I would love to do a Hills reunion,” Conrad told Us Weekly in June. “I was talking to E! about doing one, and we were gonna do it, but then two people had to pull out because of another contract, so hopefully it’ll happen at some point, but it’s been out on hold for the moment.”

Those “two people” are thought to be Pratt and Montag. In April 2018, Cavallari said the two had “another contract,” but they both disputed that.

“Like [Kristin Cavallari] said it’s a contract thing…we want one,” Montag tweeted in April. “I tweet [MTV] everyday tryna get this reboot [The Hills],” Pratt added.

While on Watch What Happens Live in July, Cavallari said she keeps in contact with almost all of her Hills co-stars, except for Conrad.

“I have not spoken to Spencer. I’ve talked to Heidi. Of course, I would love to do it. I think at some point it will happen, but I think just right now it wasn’t the right time,” Cavallari told Andy Cohen.

Earlier this month, Montag said she and Pratt, who have been married since 2008 and have a 10-month-old son, would love to be in a Hills reunion.

“If that’s something that would happen, we would love to be involved in it, obviously,” Montag told E! News. “Spencer’s been trying to get The Hills reboot since it ended.”

Montag said she often calls her co-stars for parenting advice and she watches Very Cavallari.

“I’ve stayed in touch with Kristin and Audrina,” Montag told E! News. “But definitely with kids right now, I have certain questions for them so I’ve always stayed in touch with them but I do continue to keep up with them. And obviously we love Very Cavalleri, that show is amazing and we watch it every Sunday. Well I usually watch it on Mondays because it’s on too late. But yeah that’s amazing.”

The Hills was a spin-off of Laguana Beach: The Real Orange County, and ran from 2006 to 2010. The other spin-offs were The City (2008-2010), Bromance (2008-2009) and the Patridge-starring Audrina (2011).

The MTV VMAs air on Monday night from New York City. Very Cavallari airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo credit: M. Tran/FilmMagic/Getty