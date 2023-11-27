'The Family Chantel': See Pedro and Nicole's Heated Confrontation With Scott in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are getting heated on The Family Chantel, as Pedro Jimeno and his sister Nicole confront mom Lidia's beau Scott Wern over cheating allegations. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Pedro and Nicole sit down with their mom and Scott to try and get the truth about whether or not he slept with his ex when she came to stay in the Dominican Republic.

"I care about your mom. I do care about her," Scott assures Pedro and Nicole. "But when we ended it, we did end it-" Nicole cuts him off with a sassy, "Uh huh!" before Pedro warns her to "calm down" while Scott explains. He continues, "When we did end it, my ex wanted to come to Dominican Republic, she did." Despite Nicole's continued protestations, Scott insists his ex did make her way to the Dominican Republic "after the fact."

"At the same hotel," Nicole accuses. "He had sex with her in the same hotel." Scott insists, "That's not true, that's not true," as Nicole fires back, "Yes, of course! Of course!" She continues, "Oh my God, you are an a-hole , because there was a plan for him. He thought, 'Oh, if the relationship with Lidia [is not] good for me, okay, I can bring my ex-girlfriend. You need to put him in [the] trash because that man is not a good man."

Pedro appeals to his mom, telling her, "Mom, if he was having sexual intercourse with a chick in the same hotel you were at the same time you were with him..." but Lidia asks rhetorically, "Did he say to you he was having sex with her?" Nicole chimes in, "What do you think he brought her here for?" but Lidia insists again, "He said he didn't have sex." Nicole turns to her brother as she says exasperatedly, "And she believes him!"

Pedro then turns to Scott, telling him, "Be a man bro. Do you even touch her?... You see one woman that you haven't seen in years, and you spend in the same hotel on the same night and [you're] telling me – I am a man too – that you haven't [had] sex with her?" As Scott swears on his kids that he didn't, Nicole loses her composure, shouting, "You are a liar. You are a bulls-. You are an a-hole. You know something Scott, you are an a-hole. You are an a-hole. I'm so sorry for you, but I..."

It's at that moment that Pedro stands up to hold his sister back from throwing her water on Scott, but the subsequent spray ends up hitting Lidia. Pedro tries to get control of his sister, asking her, "What [do] you want to do?" See the rest of the confrontation play out when The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.