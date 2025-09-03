The Duggar Family Is Growing! Another Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family is growing!

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar, announced on Wednesday that they were expecting their third child, writing on Instagram, “We’ve been keeping a little secret … Baby #3 arriving Winter 2026!!!”

The Counting On alum shared their big baby news with the help of their two older children — daughter Grace, 5, and Charlie, 2 — both of whom can be seen holding number “1” and “2” balloons alongside their mother, who is holding a “3” balloon attached to sonogram photos. In another picture, John David joined the shot as the whole family smiled for the camera.

After John David and Abbie, who tied the knot in 2018, announced they were expecting a third child, the couple was flooded with congratulations in the comment section. “Congratulations!! What a beautiful growing family. Your children are adorable,” one person wrote, as another chimed in, “Congratulations! Your kids look so sweet and I’m happy more joy is adding to the family!”

Several members of the Bringing Up Bates family also left kind comments, with Zach and Whitney Bates writing, “Soooo excited for y’all!!!” and Carlin Bates adding, “So so happy for yall!!! Lets go baby #3.” Josie Bates shared, “Ahhhhh so excited for you guys !!!”

Among the well-wishes was a message from John David’s twin sister, Jana Duggar. “Congrats! So excited for you all!!” Jana wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jana recently announced she was pregnant with her first child just over a year after she and husband Stephen Wissmann tied the knot in August 2024.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” Jana wrote in the caption of her pregnancy announcement. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”