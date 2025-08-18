Jana Duggar is pregnant!

The Counting On alum, 35, is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann a year after tying the knot.

The pregnant TLC personality announced her big news on Instagram Monday, sharing photos showing off her bump and cuddling up to her husband.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” she wrote in the caption of the joint post. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Jana’s pregnancy was cause for celebration, as sister Jill Duggar Dillard commented, “So excited for y’all!” Other people who had watched the eldest Duggar sister grow up were also quick to send their well-wishes. “Yay! Actual tears I am so happy for you,” one person commented. “I think this is my favourite Duggar pregnancy announcement ever.”

Another chimed in, “I feel like there’s no one on this earth more deserving to be a parent!” while a third person wrote, “Why do I feel like I just found out a good friend is pregnant? Congratulations! This news made my day.”

Jana and Wissman tied the knot last August in a “classic” and “elegant” ceremony in Prairie Grove, Ark., in front of 500 guests after getting engaged in June 2024.

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, with Jana writing on Instagram, “Just celebrated one year of marriage with my favorite person, and it has been the best year! I look forward to many more years together!”

At the time of their wedding, Jana reflected on her path to marriage, which she said was difficult as she watched 11 of her 18 younger siblings find love before she did. “I haven’t always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us,” she told PEOPLE. “And so for me, it’s getting married later. Each of our stories will be written differently. If we were all the exact same, it would be a boring life. So I think it’s neat how God orchestrates.”