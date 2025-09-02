‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Erin Bates in ICU After Birth of Baby No. 7

Erin Bates Paine is in the ICU one week after welcoming her seventh child.

The Bringing Up Bates star, 34, has gone into septic shock following a severe UTI and kidney infection after giving birth to son Henry.

Erin’s husband, Chad Paine, asked for prayers on Instagram Monday, writing that his wife’s “labor was longer and more intense than previous births.”

“She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike,” he continued. “We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.”

Chad then revealed, “Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers.”

“We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world,” he concluded. “We are holding onto God’s promises.”

Erin and Chad announced on Aug. 27 that their seventh child, a son named Henry, had been born. “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived,” the couple wrote on Instagram two days after Henry’s arrival.

Chad continued, “Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications. We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy.”

Shortly after welcoming her son, who is still being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Erin took to Instagram with a video she captioned, “Together again. Back where he belongs I’ve never felt so thankful. Your prayers have been felt and so appreciated. #AnsweredPrayers #HenryBlythe #GodIsFaithful”

On her Instagram Story, Erin shared the same post as she thanked her medical team for making it possible to spend time with her son in the NICU while also being treated.

“Literally have had the BEST team of nurses and doctors. They made it possible for me to go see Henry in Nicu after a few days of missing him like crazy!” she wrote, adding, “This is heaven.”