‘Counting On’: Jana Duggar Sends Love to Twin Brother John David on First Birthday as a Father

Counting On star John David Duggar celebrated his birthday on Sunday, but it was an extra-special day for him. It was his first birthday as a father, following the birth of his daughter Grace Annette on Jan. 7. His twin sister, Jana Duggar, also had a very special birthday message for him on Instagram Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Duggar (@janamduggar) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:44am PST

“Ever since John and I were little we’ve been asked if we have that ‘twin thing,’” Jana wrote. “You know, the thing where you feel what the other one is feeling or know what the other one is thinking. Well, John, I’ve always answered that with a no—but now I can honestly say that the day little Gracie was born I felt every bit of happiness that you did, so I guess it must be real!”

“It’s so sweet watching you & Abbie as parents!” Jana continued. “You’re naturals! And the same qualities that have made you a wonderful brother will also make you an amazing dad. You are wise, tenderhearted, godly, and patient. You stand for what you believe in, you’ve always been one to think outside the box, and are always determined to finish what you’ve started.”

“Being an aunt to your little girl is priceless,” Jana concluded. “Being your twin is an honor. Happy birthday, John!!”

Hundreds of Counting On fans flooded Jana’s comments section with birthday wishes.

“We are birthday buddies, God bless you and John with this new year too,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Jana! May God bless you abundantly. We share a birthday!” another wrote.

“So sweet!” Anna Duggar, wife of the twins’ brother Josh Duggar, wrote. “Happy Birthday Jana & John!”

Jana later shared old photos of herself and John David as toddlers, and thanked their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for their happy childhood.

“Mom and Pops, THANK YOU for giving us that gift, for encouraging us to be creative, play on swing sets, and build forts in the trees, and for supporting our many ideas and experiments — from our dirt pile in the backyard to ventures around the world!” Jana wrote. “You’ve always said that ‘children are a blessing’ but having godly parents who love us unconditionally is our biggest blessing!! I love you all so much!!”

Jana and John David turned 29 on Sunday, only a few days after John David and wife Abbie Duggar, 27, welcomed Grace Annette. Their daughter was born Tuesday, just before 4 a.m., weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” John David and Abbie said in a joint statement to TLC. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

