‘The Challenge’: Why Ashley Mitchell Exited ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’

The latest season of The Challenge, subtitled Spies, Lies, and Allies, has proved to be quite the dramatic one. The drama took a major turn during a recent episode, as host TJ Lavin announced to the cast that Ashley Mitchell was disqualified from the show for breaking a rule. Since the show did not give a specific explanation regarding her exit, fans were left wondering what truly happened to the reality star.

“As you’ve seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules,” Lavin said about Mitchell. “Because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game. She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season.” The host offered no further details about the situation. Similarly, MTV has not released any additional information about her exit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The widespread rumor amongst fans is that Mitchell was removed from the competition after an argument with one of her fellow competitors. However, nothing has been confirmed on that front. The two-time champion did take to Twitter after her removal to issue a message to viewers. Mitchell began by writing, “Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call.” While the circumstances behind her exit are mysterious, she did add that she plans to be back on The Challenge in the future. The MTV personality continued, “The best apology is changed behavior [heart emoji]. See you next time.”

Mitchell is far from the first person to be disqualified from The Challenge. Interestingly enough, she isn’t even the only competitor from this current season who has had a rather mysterious exit. Love Island alum Lauren Coogan was cast on Season 37 and soon partnered up with Josh Martinez. However, she was edited out of the program, and MTV never addressed her exit, which was not depicted or touched upon in the show. She later claimed that she was “gaslit and scapegoated” while on the show, per Us Weekly. Coogan claimed on Instagram, in part, “There’s a lot of secrets and a lot of s— that is going on. … Honestly because Croatia is so far ahead, all the s— that I was accused of saying, MTV legal didn’t have enough time to go over the tape before the next challenge started so I was f—ed.”