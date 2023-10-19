'The Challenge USA' Finalists' Spelling Skills Are Put to the Test in Exclusive Sneak Peak

The elusive final has arrived on The Challenge USA. After a season's worth of tense eliminations, hookups, and, of course, drama, the remaining eight competitors will begin their final challenge in an attempt to walk away with the grand prize. Ahead of the finale, which airs on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the competitors in action during the final. Even though the strongest players have made it to the end, can their spelling skills match up to their physical ones?

Before host TJ Lavin can even ask them a question, Cory Wharton laments, "Who spells nowadays? We use autocorrect." Unfortunately, they won't have autocorrect to fall back on here. Lavin then begins the challenge by asking them to spell a word that they're all familiar with, "alliances." Everyone except for Tori Deal, who did not pluralize her answer, gets it correct.

Things get a little trickier from there as they all have to attempt to spell "schmoozing." Both Cory and Chris fail to spell the word correctly. As Cory explains in a confessional, "Let's just be real. Spelling, me, eh, never been my deal." Spelling may not be up Cory's alley, but it's clear that the competitors will have to put their thinking caps on for this challenge if they want to succeed in the final. Although, for some, that's easier said than done.

The competitors remaining on The Challenge USA are Cory Wharton, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Faysal Shafaat, Chris Underwood, Chanelle Howard, Tori Deal, Michaela Bradshaw, and Desi Williams. Aside from Johnny and Tori, all of the other competitors could win their first Challenge championship if they come out on top by the end of the final. As previously mentioned, fans can tune into The Challenge USA finale on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET to see one man and one woman win it all.

This season of The Challenge USA may be coming to an end, but luckily, for fans of The Challenge, you won't have to wait too long at all before the show is back. A week after the finale of The Challenge USA, the next season of the flagship version of the series on MTV, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, will premiere. On Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will begin with a new generation of contenders all vying for their first win.