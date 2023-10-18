'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' Cast Gets Steamy With Spin the Bottle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Season 39 of The Challenge, subtitled Battle for a New Champion, is set to premiere on MTV on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Before the competition gets underway, MTV is airing a cast preview special on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET so that fans can get acquainted with the crop of competitors who are all vying for their first win. Based on how things are going for the contenders' first night, fans might be in for a steamy season.

Considering that many of the competitors are meeting for the very first time, what better way to get to know everyone than a good old-fashioned game of spin the bottle? The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies alum Corey Lay explains, before sharing a fun smooch with Callum Izzard, why the cheeky game is perfect for night one, saying, "We're just drinking, we're partying, we're having fun. We're playing spin the bottle which is great for me because there's a lot of guys here that I want to kiss and I feel like this might be the only chance I get." He then questions, "What kind of season is this gonna be?" If their first night is any indication, there could be some more fun (and romance?) on the horizon.

While most of the cast is getting into the kissing action, others, like Chauncey Palmer, are focused on the game ahead. Since Palmer recently welcomed his first child with The Challenge champion Amber Borzotra, there will be absolutely no showmancing for him. He says, "I'm perfectly fine with people having fun. I came into this game understanding that I don't do those things. I'll sit back and watch. I want them to be distracted so I can focus and just be the parent I am."

Fans will have to tune in to The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion's launch special on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to find out how the rest of the cast's first night turns out. But, since this is The Challenge, surely it won't be too long before the partying stops and the action really gets underway. Competitors from the past few seasons are all attempting to earn their first championship this time around. However, they may have to face off against some of the franchise's toughest champs along the way. Who will become the sole winner of Season 39? The battle gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.