'The Challenge' Star Lobbying for Former Ally's Return

The Challenge star Amber Borzotra is interested in having one of her former allies return to the show. She recently took to Twitter to share her love for Kam Williams, whom she competed with on Season 36, Double Agents. Considering that Amber and her partner on the current Challenge season, her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, have found themselves in some hot water with the vets, she could likely use another ally.

On Twitter, Amber shared that she "can't wait to do another season with Kam." The champion went on to say that they bonded during their time on Season 36, and that she misses the chats that they had. Amber added, "Definitely love her energy and how much she encouraged me on Double Agents." The Big Brother alum continued to shower praise on Kam, saying that she's a "real one" and "an amazing woman all around." She ended her post on a lovely note, writing, "Such a beautiful soul."

Amber and Kam both competed on Season 36 of The Challenge, which was subtitled Double Agents. The season ended with Amber, a rookie on that season, taking home the win alongside Challenge legend CT Tamburello. In doing so, she not only became the first person from Big Brother to win, but she was also the first Black competitor to win in over a decade (before this win, the last time a Black competitor won was Nehemiah Clark on The Challenge: Gauntlet III in 2008). On the current season of The Challenge, subtitled Ride or Dies, Amber is competing alongside her boyfriend, Chauncey. The current season does not feature her ally, Kam. But, that's for a good reason.

Back in December 2021, Kam revealed that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, fellow Challenge competitor Leroy Garrett. The couple, who later became engaged, welcomed their son, Kingston Lee Garrett, in June 2022. At the time, they shared photos of their newborn, and wrote, "He's the perfect mix of us both & fits perfectly into our family. God is great & really blessed us with our beautiful healthy baby boy." Since she's been busy growing her family, she was unable to compete in Season 38. While you may see Kam on another season of The Challenge in the future, don't count on her own "ride or die," Leroy, to join her. He announced his retirement from the show after Double Agents.