'The Challenge' Star Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Cohutta Grindstaff, a former The Challenge competitor, and his longtime girlfriend, Katelyn Corley, are engaged. The couple shared the happy news back on Nov. 23 in Paradise Valley, Montana. Grindstaff, 39, is a former star of The Real World who has played in five editions of The Challenge.

"I got to give the easiest yes of my life last night. Cohutta Lee, my life is so much brighter with you in it. Thank you for loving me like you do. You make me one happy woman. Let's do this forever thing, partner," Corley wrote on Instagram. "If my daddy could have hand-picked my partner, there's no doubt it would be you." Corley included a trio of photos of the two, showing off her engagement ring.

Grindstaff and Corely's announcement was met with an avalanche of congratulations from their friends, fans, and many other former The Challenge contestants. "Awww yayyy!!! Congratulations!!" Kendal Lee Darnell werote. "Good move Cohutta! Congrats y'all," singer Elizabeth Cook wrote.

"Ahhh so happy for you bby!! Congratulations," one fan wrote. "Congrats! I'm so happy for you both," another chimed in. "Congratulations, Katelyn!!! So happy for you," another wrote. "This makes me so so happy!!! Congratulations to the two best people out there," one person wrote.

Grindstaff and Corley have been dating for at least three years, notes PEOPLE. In August 2020, Corley said she made "the best decision" of her life when she hoped on a plane a year before to meet him. In late July, they bought a property in Montana together. "You're looking at two of the newest landowners in Paradise Valley, MT," Corley wrote at the time.

Grindstaff is a Georgia native who made his reality television debut on The Real World: Sydney in 2008. He then joined The Challenge franchise, appearing in The Island, The Ruins, Free Agents, and Battle of the Bloodlines. Although he did not get very far in any of these competitions, he was invited to compete in the All Stars 2 season, which was released to Paramount+ between November 2021 and January 2022. During his appearance on The Real World: Sydney, Grindstaff fell for roommate KellyAnne Judd, but they split before they both competed on The Island, notes Cheat Sheet. He was also linked to another Challenge contestant, Nany González.