'The Challenge' Couple Marries After Postponing Wedding

✖

The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are officially married. According to PEOPLE, the couple decided to hold a small ceremony with their family after having to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair, who met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, are also expecting their first child together.

Nichols and Compono became engaged in 2019 and originally planned to hold their wedding in February. However, they had to change their plans because of the pandemic. As a result, they held a "mini" ceremony in Michigan on Saturday. They plan to hold a larger ceremony in April 2022 with their friends and family. Their wedding came about a month after they announced that they were expecting their first child, whom they later revealed would be a baby boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Compono (@jennacompono)

"Our plan was to get married in February and have a baby immediately after. Due to COVID and having to reschedule our wedding to a year away, we decided to do things backward," Compono told PEOPLE about their change in plans. "Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised." Compono continued to say that she was glad that they could still hold a small ceremony and that their immediate family could be in attendance.

"It was really special to have both my family and Zach's family there. Especially my dad, who hasn't been on a plane in over 20 years," she added. "Although we wished we could have had our big wedding this year, it definitely was more memorable and intimate celebrating with our close family first, and everyone else later on." Nichols and Compono have plenty to celebrate right now. In addition to tying the knot, they're also preparing for their little one's arrival. On Valentine's Day, the pair announced that they were expecting a child together.

On Instagram, Compono shared that she and Nichols decided to expand their family after postponing their wedding, as they want to "start the next chapter of our lives." She continued, "It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester." The reality star also noted that their baby boy is due in August. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.