'The Challenge' Star Files for Divorce After Revealing Marriage Issues

The Challenge star Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Lilianet "Lili" Solares are calling it quits. The MTV star's relationship has been up and down since their 2018 nuptials, which aired as a special on the network. He filed for divorce on Nov. 7 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, calling his marriage "irretrievably broken," per PEOPLE Magazine. Their last public appearance together came on the red carpet of The Most Dangerous Game in Coconut Grove, Florida. Before that, they attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony. In their divorce documents, there is no date of separation listed, but the documents note, "a separation is imminent," and that both are living in the same house "but not as husband and wife."

The estranged couple are parents to 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares. As of now, there's no custody arrangement in motion. It's unclear if she's obtained legal counsel. This isn't their first split. In 2020, he admitted that they took some time apart. "Marriage was not going well. We're separated," he said during a Dec. 2020 episode of the MTV reality competition show's 36th season. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

They reconciled in 2021. An episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies captured an emotional phone call between them.

Tamburello previously dated another co-star, Diem Brown. The pair split, but remained close friends. She lost her battle with cancer in November 2014. He was by her side through the end.

In a touching tribute to her the day after her New York funeral, he penned an emotinal note, writing: "You have always been My Angel. And now you have your wings. We've been thru so much over the years. Thru the ups and downs we somehow managed to keep our promise. We never gave up on each other. Our plan to be together forever hasn't changed… it's just going to take a little longer now. And I'm going to hold onto this ring for you till we are together again. So don't worry mama, I'm not afraid. I know you will always be with me to give me your strength. You are The Love of My Life. My reason to be a better man. I Love You Always and Forever."