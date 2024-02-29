'The Challenge: All Stars' Reveals Season 4 Cast, Release Date

The Challenge: All Stars is returning for its fourth season. The popular competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10, on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays. Per an official description, Season 4 features "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers," competing for a $300,000 grand prize. This time, the competition journeys to Cape Town, South Africa. 25 fan-favorites are competing. Trying to win the cash prize are Ace Amerson, Adam Larson, Averey Tressler, Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Brandon Nelson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Derek Chavez, Flora Alekseyeun , Janelle Casanave, Jasmine Reynaud, Jay Mitchell, Kam Williams, Kefla Hare, Laurel Stucky, Leroy Garrett, Nicole Zanatta, Rachel Robinson, Ryan Kehoe, Steve Meinke, Syrus Yarbrough, Tina Barta, Tony Raines, Tyrie Ballard-Brown, and Veronica Portillo

There's a new twist for the fourth season. Each player must earn a star before heading to the final. But there's a chance to steal each other's star. Season 4 will debut on April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

A spinoff of MTV's The Real World and Road Rules, The Challenge is created by Bunim-Murray. It is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, Mark Long, Dan Caster, and Leanne Mucci. Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom, and Eric Spagnoletti serve as co-executive producers.

The show premiered in 1998. It was first titled Road Rules: All Stars and featured both Road Rules and Real World alumni in a Road Rules style road-trip before being renamed to Real World/Road Rules Challenge for the second season. By season 19, it was changed to The Challenge.