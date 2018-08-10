The Best Photos From Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner turned 21 on August 10, and the makeup mogul made sure to ring in her birthday at midnight on Thursday with a blowout bash attended by her friends and famous family members.

There were toasts given, including one by mom Kris Jenner, celebrity guests like Dave Chappelle and Bella Hadid as well as plenty of Kardashian family moments including a Caitlyn Jenner reunion and Scott Disick bonding with Khloé Kardashian.

Naturally, the entire thing was documented on Instagram and Snapchat, from the all-pink party decor to each sister’s fully glamorous outfits.

Scroll through for just a few of the many social media moments from the reality star’s celebration.

Birthday girl

Jenner donned two outfits on her special night, the first a satin pink dress with cutout detail, structured shoulders and a tie at the waist. For the evening, the new mom donned a long, platinum blonde wig styled into a ponytail.

She later changed into a glittering strapless pink biketard, which she accessorized with pink heels and a matching bag.

The look even got its own Kira Kira moment, because something that shiny deserves it.

Kim Kardashian

Sister Kim Kardashian also showed up in pink, with the KKW Beauty founder opting for a satin neon pink dress with an oval cutout displaying the reality star’s toned stomach.

Kardashian also shared several shots of the party, including one that revealed guests could sip on drinks indicating their relationship status, which fans all know means “Taken” for the mom of three.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian served up a sparkling look in a rhinestone-encrusted two-piece tank and pants set, complete with a coordinating duster jacket.

She also shared a group shot of the sisters to her Instagram, joking, “It’s our 21st birthday.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Newly-single Kourtney opted for a sparkling purple minidress, pulling her hair back and adding oversized gold hoop earrings to complete her look.

“Thank you for all of my birthday wishes,” she joked on Instagram.

Kourtney was seated next to ex Scott Disick, something her sisters excitedly shared on their social media accounts.

“A girl can dream,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a video of the pair, while Kim noted on her own story that the two were “just like an old married couple.”

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall arrived in a tiny black minidress, posing with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner during their pre-party dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

“BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!” Kylie captioned a snap of all six women giving the camera the middle finger.

Kendall later used her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the party’s decor, which was all pink and featured waiters wearing shirts emblazoned with Kylie’s recent Forbes cover.

Family time

A snap narrated by Kim noted that “the whole family’s here,” with the camera panning to Disick, Khloé, Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner before confetti erupted in the center of the room. While the Kardashians had previously been reported to be feuding with Caitlyn, her appearance at the party seems to suggest the beef has been laid to rest, at least temporarily.

A toast

During the evening, Kris delivered a heartfelt toast to her youngest daughter, calling her “My baby.”

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott also took the mic at one point, assisted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Party activities

There was also a giant ball pit at the party, because why not. Occupants included, at various points throughout the night, Kim and Khloé, along with Kylie and Scott.

Let them eat cake

Obviously, no party is complete without cake, and Kylie’s featured Barbie versions of herself and best friend Jordyn Woods clearly enjoying the birthday festivities. Kylie’s doll was even decked out in a tiny version of her own sparkling outfit.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder ended her night with an Instagram of the dolls, who look as if they might be in for a rough night.

“Goodnight,” she wrote.

