Katie Thurston is facing another pitfall in her breast cancer journey.

The Bachelorette alum, 34, revealed on Monday, March 24, that doctors fear her cancer may have progressed from stage 3 to stage 4 after lesions were discovered on her liver.



Thurston, who announced her diagnosis publicly last month, explained on her Instagram Story that the new development had caused her treatment to be paused as doctors biopsy the concerning spots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My biopsy is scheduled Friday which would have been my treatment day,” she wrote. “We now wait.” The FBOY Island alum continued, “She seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs. optimistic it was nothing,” explaining, “This would put me at stage 4.”

Katie Thurston attends the 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In a plea to her followers, Thurston wrote, “I’d love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”



The former Bachelor contestant got more detailed on her Boobie Broadcast Instagram channel, revealing that doctors discovered two liver lesions measuring up to 1.4 cm., which were likely a sign of “metastatic disease.”



Despite the disappointing news, Thurston remains optimistic about the results of her biopsy, despite feeling tired, sick, and “like a voodoo doll with all the pokes I’ve been getting.”

Two days before Thurston shared the devastating update on her health, she and husband Jeff Arcuri tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. “We said ‘I do’ on March twenty two,” the newlyweds wrote on Instagram alongside photos from their private wedding.

On Feb. 15, Thurston took to Instagram to announce that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. “Life update: I have breast cancer,” she wrote at the time.



The comedian continued, “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.” And while the “first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest,” Thurston assured she planned to “fight this.”