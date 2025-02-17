‘The Bachelorette’ Star Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Katie Thurston Details Her Condition

Katie Thurson has breast cancer. The Bachelorette staple revealed the diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post, captioning a photo of her in black and white while also sharing mixed emotions as she reflected on her diverted plans thanks to her new reality. As she prepared to travel with her husband, Jeff, and move to New York City together, she was hit with the news.

“Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment. I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo,” she wrote in part.

Thurston admits she’s been an emotional wreck and struggling to process what this means for her. But she’s found hope in survivors’ stories and is sure she’ll have a positive outcome.

“But one thing I did early on was search other stories like mine. Other young women with breast cancer. Invasive ductal carcinoma. Mastectomy. Pregnancy after breast cancer. All of their stories helped. So I intend to be the same for others. This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest. But I am ready to fight this,” she declared. With her husband by her side, she knows anything is possible.

Thurston was a contestant on Season 25 of The Bachelor. She led Season 17 of The Bachelorette.