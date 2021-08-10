'Bachelorette' Finale: Did Katie Thurston's Journey End in Engagement?

✖

Katie Thurston's journey as The Bachelorette came to an end on Monday night. Leading into the final rose ceremony, Blake Moynes was the last contestant remaining (Thurston sent Justin Glaze home following her Fantasy Suite date with Moynes). So, did Thurston and Moynes end up engaged?

Even though Moynes was the only one left in the running, it was still unclear whether he was going to propose to Thurston at the end of the season. However, he did show up in order to express his feelings to the lead. He told her that he believes that she'll make a great wife and mother. Although, he threw a minor curveball when he said that he couldn't give Thurston what she came there for. Instead, he said that he wanted to give her even more than that, as he said that she deserves the world. After the two shared a sweet embrace, he got down on one knee and asked Thurston to marry him. She promptly accepted his proposal and then gave him the final rose of the season.

If you've been following along with this season, you know that Moynes arrived a bit late during Thurston's journey. He previously appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, during which he courted both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, the latter of whom was one of the co-hosts for the current season alongside fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Thurston's season of The Bachelorette marked the first one without Chris Harrison at the helm. Earlier this year, the longtime host of the franchise came under fire after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged pre-show racist actions during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Harrison did apologize for his comments. But, he also announced that he would be taking a step back from the franchise.

While he said that he was only taking a step back temporarily, that move was later made permanent. On Instagram, Harrison wrote about his departure, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime." Bristowe and Adams have been tapped to fill in during Thurston's season and the upcoming Bachelorette season that will star Michelle Young. Harrison's permanent replacement has not yet been revealed.