'The Bachelorette': Why Michael Allio's Flirty Comment on Katie Thurston's Instagram Has Fans Talking

One of Katie Thurston's latest Instagram posts is causing a bit of a stir. According to Cosmopolitan, one of the reasons why is because of a flirty comment that one of the contestants from her season, Michael Allio. Despite the fact that he deleted the comment, it has still got many Bachelorette fans talking.

Thurston recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing lingerie. The snap certainly got the attention of her many fans, and it also got Allio's attention. Cosmopolitan noted that Allio commented on the photo with, "Can't say what I'd like to" along with a couple of fire emojis and a blushing emoji. It wasn't long before the comment was deleted though. Although, it's unclear if Thurston deleted the comment from her post or if Allio deleted his own comment.

Now, the reason why this comment is causing such a stir is that Allio actually left The Bachelorette during the most recent episode. Even though Thurston and Allio formed a close connection during the course of the season, he decided to leave for the sake of his son. In the episode, Allio could be seen calling home to speak with his son, James, per Newsweek. During the conversation, he told his son that he couldn't see him in person because of work (i.e. The Bachelorette), and the youngster replied, "Maybe Daddy left because he don't want to see me."

Allio later broke down and told the camera during a confessional, "It's breaking me that I'm here when he is thinking that...We've gone through everything together. To go through losing a mother, I don't want him to ever think that he's not enough." He then told Thurston that he was leaving the show in order to be with his son. Allio explained, "I can't focus on anything else...With hometowns coming up, I feel like it's wrong for me to give you half of what I could be." He added, "I'm not leaving because of us, I'm leaving because my son needs his dad."

So, the fact that Allio left a flirty comment on Thurston's Instagram gave some fans pause. Does this mean that the two are still in contact? Could Allio return to The Bachelorette to continue his relationship with Thurston? These are all questions that fans are left wondering about after this brief but major social media interaction between the two contestants. But, those same fans will simply have to tune in to the rest of the season to see how the rest of Thurston's journey plays out.