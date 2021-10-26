‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Break off Engagement

It’s officially over for The Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes. On Monday, the pair announced that they called off their engagement. The two originally met on Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and got engaged during the finale that aired this past August.

Both Thurston and Moynes took to Instagram to share the news. The reality stars seem to be on the same page about their split, as they posted identical statements in which they expressed that they mutually came to the decision to go their “separate ways.” They also noted that they simply want the “best” for each other as they move on to the next stage in their lives.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the statement read. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Some fans speculated that there could be trouble in paradise due to some of Thurston’s recent statements. The pair have been living separately as of late, as the former Bachelorette star recently moved to San Diego while Moynes calls Canada home. He has also been traveling all over the world as of late, including a trip to Africa, due to his job. When it came to being in a long-distance relationship, Thurston told Us Weekly on Friday that they were “figuring it out.” She continued, “We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself, he’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

While Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wasn’t the easiest, she did seem to find her happy ending with Moynes by the end of the season. During the Aug. 9 finale, Moynes, who appeared on a previous season of The Bachelorette and dated leads Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, got down on one knee to propose. She subsequently gave him the final rose of the season.