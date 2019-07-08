‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Wyatt Breaks Silence on Girlfriend, Cheating Allegations

The Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt has responded to the wave of allegations levied against him. Among many things, he allegedly was in a serious relationship when he entered into the ABC reality competition. On top of that, he was accused of being unfaithful in that relationship. While he didn’t confirm or deny them in his latest post, he asked his followers to stop spreading the rumors and wait for him to explain himself later.

“Hi ya’ll. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” Wyatt wrote on Instagram. “Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

From there, Wyatt details alleged actions taken against himself and his family, including threats mailed to their houses and in-person confrontations.

“Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he wrote. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Wyatt’s plead has already been liked more than 26,000 times in the 26 minutes since it was posted. However, the commenters were not too kind to him.

Most agreed that the threats against him and his family are out of line, but they still felt the Bachelorette frontrunner should be held accountable for his alleged misdeeds.

“No matter what he’s did or didn’t do, there’s no reason for people to be attacking his family,” one user wrote. “If we were persecuted for the actions of our families we’d all be in a sad place.”

“Sorry but you bought this on yourself and your family. You shouldn’t have been so deceiving and the reason Hannah’s mental health was affected was YOU,” another added. “So sorry bro, but you are the creator of the evil that you found.”

Another detractor added, “You definitely shouldn’t be receiving threats. But as for however you are going to try to spin this in your favor is BS. You made your bed, and now you have to lie in it. The threats are never okay, but as for you speaking your truth, it isn’t going to sway opinions of you.”

Photo Credit: ABC / John Fleenor