‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Sends Luke P. Packing After Sex Debate

The Bachelorette fans finally got what they wanted. Luke Parker was finally eliminated, after two months of making him out to be the villain of the show. He made it to the final four, and Monday night’s episode featured Luke getting into a heated argument with star Hannah Brown over sex before marriage.

After her overnight dates with Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron, Hannah finally had her date with Luke. It did not go well. Luke explained to her that he did not believe in having sex before marriage. Even though Hannah is serious about her religion, she has had sex. In fact, Hannah told Colton Underwood on The Bachelor that she was not a virgin.

“I have had sex… and Jesus still loves me,” Hannah emphatically told Luke.

The clash between Luke and Hannah resulted in him leaving the show early. During the argument, Hannah ended the relationship with Luke, finally realizing why all the other men on the show hated him. Luke refused to leave though, even as Hannah asked him several times.

He eventually got up and asked for a second chance, but Hannah refused to give him one. He eventually left, but before getting in the car, he asked if she would pray with him. Hannah said nope.

Luke’s behavior on the show has made fans angry all season, with many wondering how he could possibly make it on the show this far. Early in the season, Luke did himself no favors by bombarding Connor Saeli with questions after Hannah pulled out of a date with Connor because of an illness. He then tried to get more one-on-one time with Hannah during the group date, which Hannah found off-putting.

Luke’s aggressive play during a rugby game on a group date also resulted in another contestant, Luke Stone, deciding to quit the show himself. During another episode, Luke shocked fans by dumping bologna on Garrett Powell’s lap.

“Luke P. is still here because my heart wants him to be here — my head doesn’t always want him to be here,” Hannah explained in the June 11 episode. “It makes it really difficult to know what’s the best decision to make. We know we have chemistry, but there are red flags, and I honestly haven’t had time to explore our relationship the way it needs to be explored.”

On May 28, apparently realizing his behavior was turning Bachelor Nation against him, Luke penned an Instagram post trying to address his behavior in front of the cameras.

“I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful,” Luke wrote. “For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

Luke made it to the final four after Hannah decided to give roses to all four remaining men after their hometown dates.

The Bacherlorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.