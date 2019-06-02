‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Fears She ‘Misjudged’ Luke P. After Co-Stars Label Him a ‘Psychopath’

Hannah Brown has some things to figure out when it comes to Luke P.

The current Bachelorette got into an argument with the contestant on the current season of the reality series in the last episode, and from the looks of a new sneak peek things are about to get more dramatic.

In a clip released by PEOPLE, Hannah admits she might not have seen Luke P. for who he really is in the past.

“I worry I misjudged,” she confesses.

Monday’s episode will see Hannah’s suitors competing in a rugby game that appears to take a turn, with the controversial contestant at the center of the drama, as usual.

“Luke P. is super aggressive,” says one contestant. “That guy’s a beast.”

Adds political consultant Luke S., “The kind of guy that might hurt someone.”

It seems Luke P. is planning to intimidate his fellow suitors, as he declares in the video: “Everyone will see what kind of fight I bring to the table.”

But the competition takes a stressful turn when something goes wrong during the game and paramedics are called for help.

“What did he just do?” Hannah asks after footage rolls of Luke P. walking away from a contestant, who seems to have blood on his face.

“The guy’s a lunatic,” says one his castmates.

Later, Luke P’s housemates confront him for what happened.

“You’re violent, you’re aggressive, you’re a psychopath,” says portfolio manager Mike Johnson.

Luke doesn’t seem affected by the statement.

“I’m not threatened by anybody, especially you,” he says, clenching his fists.

Meanwhile, Hannah is forced to face with the fact that the person who had told her he was falling in love with her two weeks before, might not be who she thought he was.

“I can’t even trust my feelings,” Hannah says with tears in her eyes.

Luke P. caught criticism from fans after his behavior in the latest episode raised flags, as he seemed to disregard the other cast members and tried to force Hannah to spend time with him exclusively.

The Georgia native took to Instagram to address his conduct shortly after the episode aired.

“First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah B] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed.”

He explained that he’s using his experience as a lesson. “I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man,” he wrote. “I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect.”

“This journey has giving (sic) me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.

“For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.