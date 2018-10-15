‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Matt Dunne Welcomes Baby Boy

Former The Bachelorette contestant Matt Dunne and partner Cailin Moore have welcomed their first child together.

Bachelor Nation is decked out in blue following the announcement that Dunne, who appeared on Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette Australia in 2016, has welcomed a son with partner Moore, an announcement that was made Sunday on Love and Lee Elliott’s Instagram accounts.

“The squad’s got a new lad!” Love captioned an image shared to her Instagram Story showing Dunne and Lee sitting side-by-side holding the little boy.

Lee also took to his Instagram Story that same day to share a video of Love cradling Dunne and Moore’s newborn while lounging on the couch, joking that Love was “the baby whisperer.”

News of the birth comes just two years after Dunne vied for Georgia Love’s attention on The Bachelorette in 2016, though he was eliminated in episode seven alongside Todd Jesson. Ultimately, Love gave the final rose to Elliott, though Dunne’s heart did not seem to be broken, as he told Woman’s Day that he had been left torn after ending a relationship with a Canadian woman while overseas because he felt homesick.

“I fell in love with a girl in Canada but I wanted to come home,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “That was the hardest decision ever.”

Despite the getting sent home, Dunne found love with Moore, and despite losing out to Love’s heart to Elliott, he and Elliott formed a close friendship thanks to their time volunteering for Camp Quality, a program that helps children and families impacted by cancer to strengthen their wellbeing and boost their support networks.

The newest addition to Bachelor Nation joins a number of other little ones that have joined the growing extended family in recent months, including the October addition of former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto baby girl, Annie.

The couple, who became engaged in December 2016, had announced that they were expecting in May. Along with Annie, who they named after Harris’ grandmother, the couple also share 2-year-old son Leo George.

Just a month earlier, in September, The Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier and husband Aaron Williams welcomed their first child together, daughter Navy Lee Williams. In June, former Bachelor Pad and The Bachelorette contestant Michael Staglianao and his wife Emily welcomed their second child into the world, son Hunter James.

The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders are also currently expecting, with the couple having announced in March that they are pregnant with a baby girl.