‘The Bachelor’ Alum Sean Lowe’s Infant Son Hospitalized

Former The Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s infant son Isaiah was hospitalized Friday and rushed to the intensive care unit. Lowe is sure Isaiah will recover from a bout of bronchiolitis, but still asked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Lowe, 34, shared a photo of 6-month-old Isaiah in a hospital bed, with Giudici, 32, holding her hand above his head.

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” Lowe wrote. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days.”

Lowe revealed that Isaiah was diagnosed with bronchiolitis and is “having a tough time getting enough oxygen.”

The reality star continued, “He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

Lowe’s fans quickly sent get-well-soon messages to Isaiah and their family.

“Get well soon little man lots of hugs and kisses for u and your lovely family,” one fan wrote.

“Prayers to each of you,” another added.

“Prayers sent!! Good job trusting your instinct and getting him help when you did. You guys are awesome parents,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

Giudici and Lowe are also parents to Samuel Thomas, 2. The two met during the 2013 season of The Bachelor, which ended with Lowe proposing to Giudici. In January 2014, the couple tied the knot and their wedding was chronicled in an ABC special. Lowe has since appeared on Dancing With The Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wife Swap and Worst Cooks In America.

In an interview with PopCulture.com two months after Isaiah’s birth in May, Lowe said the family has been doing “fantastic” since welcoming their new addition.

“People prepared me that it was going to be really, really hard, and not to say it’s not without it’s challenges, but I don’t think it’s as hard as maybe I anticipated,” Lowe said. “Catherine’s done a wonderful job of doing all the things that new moms need to do as it relates to feeding the baby, and she spends a lot of time with the baby, so I’ve tried to spend as much time with Samuel, our 2-year-old, as I can to kind of make it easier for Catherine.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, bronchiolitis is a common lung infection found in infants and young children that causes inflammation and congestion in the lings’ airways. Only a small percentage of children are taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photo credit: Instagram/Sean Lowe