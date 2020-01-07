‘The Bachelor’ Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Bachelor is officially back in session as of Jan. 6. Peter Weber, who originally appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, is set to pilot this season, where he’ll date 30 lucky contestants. How can you follow along with Peter’s Bachelor journey? Well, there are a couple of specific ways that you can tune into all of the drama.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 6. Streaming services such as DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue all offer ways that you can watch ABC shows live. Some of those outlets, like YouTube TV, even offer free trials for new users. If you’re not able to watch the premiere live, you can always check out Hulu the day after the episode airs so that you can catch up on everything you might have missed.

Peter’s season of The Bachelor is expected to feature much of what fans love about the show, namely, love and drama. As seen in a preview for the season, the show will also see former lead Hannah returning possibly to rekindle her romance with Peter.

Peter recently opened up to PEOPLE about his ex-girlfriend’s surprising return to the Bachelor mansion.

“I was very very surprised,” he told the publication about Hannah’s arrival. “I truly was not expecting that.”

Peter continued to share that their latest meeting on The Bachelor brought up some unresolved feelings between them.

“Even though it didn’t work out with us on The Bachelorette, that relationship still meant a lot to us,” he told PEOPLE. “You are going to see just how much it meant to us when you see the episode. All of the emotions resurfaced. They’re just real emotions that come out between two people that at one point cared about each other a lot.”

In a sneak peek of the season (as obtained via PEOPLE), Peter and Hannah can be seen having an emotional conversation about where they ended things. At one point, the Bachelor lead even tells the camera that he can’t help the way that he feels about her.

“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just…” he said before trailing off.

What’s next for Peter and Hannah? And how does that play into Peter’s own Bachelor journey? Fans will simply have to tune in to find out.

