‘The Bachelor’: Lauren Burnham Pens Romantic Message to Husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. a Year After ‘Unconventional’ Engagement

It’s hard to believe that just a year ago, Arie Luyendyk Jr. dropped to one knee for Lauren Burnham at The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose Special after his controversial split with Becca Kufrin.

Burnham took to Instagram Wednesday after current Bachelor Colton Underwood’s Women Tell All special to reflect on the now-married couple’s journey to where they are today, eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

“A year ago today I got engaged to the love of my life while the world watched,” she captioned a photo of herself and Luyendyk Jr. kissing at the ATFR special. “Our story is pretty unconventional, but it’s ours. Grateful for [The Bachelor] bringing us together, because he’s the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy engagiversary babe. xo.”

While the couple received their fair share of hate online after Luyendyk Jr. broke off his engagement with Kufrin to propose to runner-up Burnham, since the 2018 season, everyone involved in the shocking finale has moved on. After being named The Bachelorette, Kufrin found fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, to whom she got engaged on her season finale, while Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham have moved forward with growing a family.

The couple tied the knot in January in a stunning Hawaii ceremony, announcing just two months prior that they were expecting their first child together.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham told Us Weekly at the time. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” she continued. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

Soon after, the two revealed their first child would be a daughter.

“I was really nervous to be a boy mom because I just don’t know that I can relate as well, being a woman relating to a little boy,” she told Us Weekly after the big reveal. “I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does. I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first!”

Will Underwood similarly find his happy ending with one of the women in his season?

The Bachelor‘s two-part finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

