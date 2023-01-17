Former Bachelor Announces Engagement

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020.

On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As he chronicled on Instagram, he proposed to Joy in a room filled with candles. Before he popped the question, Viall reflected on their relationship in a video that he recorded for his partner. In the clip, he shared how excited he is to celebrate even more milestones in the future. After he got down on one knee, and Joy accepted his proposal, they went into another room where their friends and family were waiting to celebrate the happy occasion with them. Viall captioned one of his Instagram posts pertaining to his engagement with, "For the rest of my life, it's you."

"Many of us have hoped our path to love should to be clean, pure, and without disappointment. I have been that person. In reality, for many of us, our path to love is messy, dirty, and full of heartbreak," Viall opened up in the caption of another Instagram post. "I consider myself truly blessed and lucky to have lived through the mess, so I can fully appreciate what I have in this moment. @nnataliejjoy, to me your are perfect." He continued to direct his message to his now-fiancée, writing, "You're a protector of the people you love. Your heart outshines your incredible beauty. You radiate joy, and bring so many smiles to those you get to be in your presence. I promise to wake up everyday and choose you, us, and our family. Forever."

As previously mentioned, Viall and Joy were first linked together in 2020. However, it wasn't until 2021 that they went public with their relationship. The Bachelorette alum previously shared that they met online, saying, "She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic." Back in July 2021, he opened up about his future with Joy, saying that he wouldn't be with her if he didn't envision marrying her down the line.

"I wouldn't be in a relationship with her if I didn't think it [marriage] was possible, you know?" he said during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per PEOPLE. "She's the first person I've called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time." Viall went on to say that as he's gotten older, he's been "more particular" and "more mindful" about what he wants in a partner. As a result, deciding to be in a relationship with Joy was a major deal for him, as he noted, "For me personally, it was a pretty big step to want to call her my girlfriend. So I would say that that's a good sign."