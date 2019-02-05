‘The Bachelor’: Elyse Leaves Early After After Breakdown Over Relationship With Colton Underwood

Even after their fairy tale date earlier on this season of The Bachelor, Elyse knew she couldn’t make it work with Colton Underwood in the unconventional dating environment.

The 31-year-old makeup artist decided during Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dating show that she would self-eliminate ahead of the Thailand rose ceremony, leaving Colton shocked and upset.

Knocking on his door in the middle of the night, Elyse confronted the former NFL player about the state of their relationship, telling him she wanted more time and commitment from him going forward. While Colton said he was “excited” about their connection moving forward, Elyse said she wasn’t comfortable competing with the other women for a relationship.

“This isn’t working for me,” she told him. “I don’t know what to do. I have to leave, I just hate freaking saying it.”

“I wish I could say there was something off between us, but I’d be lying,” she told him. “I can’t, I mean literally can’t accept a proposal, after sharing your time for a few months with other people. I can’t do it.”

Coming to the beautiful country with the man she had had such an amazing date and not getting a one-on-one date was weighing hard on Elyse, she admitted, leaving her openly distressed over her next move.

It definitely wasn’t an easy decision to send herself home however, with Elyse saying of her emotional state beforehand, “It’s been weeks since our one-on-one, and I feel very s—y. Right now, I’m gutted, and I didn’t think it would be that hard. I know how much work I would put into a relationship, and I just want someone who can work just as hard to make this work.”

“It’s just made me doubt everything,” she continued later. “It sucks!”

Her attitude was even evident to the other women, including season villain Demi. “I’m very weirded out as to what’s going on,” she told the other women, “It’s very unlike Elyse.”

“What the f—? I don’t know what’s going on with Elyse right now,” she continued to the cameras. “I don’t know where her head’s at.”

Colton may have understood where she was coming from, appearing on The Bachelorette ahead of his time as the Bachelor, but it didn’t make Elyse going home easier on him.

“For someone to just give up on me, give up on us? It’s confusing,” Colton told the camera. “That’s my worst nightmare, getting to the end of this and not being enough.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC