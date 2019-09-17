‘The Bachelor’ Gives an Early Look at the Women of Next Season

The name of next season’s Bachelor may not have even been released, but the show is already giving fans a look at the group of women who could be heading to Bachelor Mansion for a chance to steal the mystery man’s heart.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, ABC released photos of 33 women who will potentially be contestants on The Bachelor Season 24, writing that the women featured “may be” on the show.

The show previously followed this format with Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, releasing the list of men early and allowing the Internet to do what it does best and research them, resulting in at least one potential contestant not being invited to Bachelor Mansion.

Scroll through to see who might be competing for a rose when The Bachelor returns next year.

Alayah B. – San Antonio, TX

Alexa C. – Chicago, IL

Alexis T. – Whistler, BC, Canada

Avonlea E. – Fort Worth, TX

Courtney P. – Venice, FL

Deandra K. – Plano, TX

Eunice C. – Chicago, IL

Hannah Ann S. – Knoxville, TN

Hayley H. – Los Angeles, CA

Jade M. – Mesa, AZ

Jasmine N. – Houston, TX

Jenna S. – New Lenox, IL

Katrina B. – Chicago, IL

Kelley F. – Chicago, IL

Kelsey W. – Des Moines, IA

Kiarra N. – Roswell, GA

Kylie R. – Los Angeles, CA

Lauren J. – Los Angeles, CA

Lauren M. – Miami, FL

Lexi B. – NYC, NY

Madison P. – Birmingham, AL

Maurissa G. – Atlanta, GA

Megan H. – Daly City, CA

Mykenna D. – Langely, BC, Canada 24

Natasha P. – NYC, NY

Payton M. – Wellesley, MA

Sarah C. – Knoxville, TN

Savanah M. – Houston, TX

Shiann L. – Las Vegas, NV 29

Sydney H. – Birmingham, AL

Tammy L. – Syracuse, NY

Victoria F. – Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P. – Alexandria, LA

Photo Credit: ABC