‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Explains Why He Decided to Jump the Fence

Colton Underwood is finally talking about the infamous fence jump. In a sneak peek of Tuesday night’s The Bachelor: Women Tell All special, Underwood tells why he felt jumping the fence was his only option.

“At what point did you actually think, ‘I’m done,’” host Chris Harrison asked the ex-NFL player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was when I was walking up into the Fantasy Suite by myself,” Underwood replied. “Having the time to myself … I realized I’ve been pushed pretty hard. As much as I say this was the best thing for me, it was a challenge, too, at times. I would say having that alone time and realizing I needed more of it.”

Click here to watch the full sneak peek from PEOPLE.

What left producers in a panic was the fact that Underwood ripped off his microphone, making it nearly impossible for the crew to track him down as he ran the streets of Portugal in the middle of the night.

“The only way to get that was to say goodbye to you,” he added.

In Monday night’s episode, Colton admitted he was “falling hard” for Cassie Randolph, but the couple’s happiness was derailed when Colton revealed her father had refused to give his blessing for their potential engagement during last week’s hometown dates.

“That’s really important that my dad approves or gives his blessing. I don’t get it,” Cassie told the camera in tears. “I know that they want the best for me, so the fact that they weren’t 100 percent sold on Colton and I together kind of freaks me out. And then it makes me confused that he’s the right person—do we need more time? I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused over something so big.”

Her confusion continued when her dad surprised her in Portugal, telling her that while Colton seemed like a “nice guy,” he didn’t think she was ready to commit to marriage. She admitted that while she didn’t want things to be “over” with Colton, she wasn’t ready to accept a proposal without “more time.”

Meanwhile, Colton had decided that Cassie was “the one” for him. “Outside of all of this I can definitely see us working forever. I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight. Because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete with Cassie,” he said.

When Cassie told him she would be heading home due to “doubts” she was having about their relationship, it sent him into an emotional spiral.

“It’s not easy going through and going on dates with other women when all I do is think about you, but this is the rest of my life and it’s bigger than anything I’ve got going on,” he confessed to Cassie before she left. “The last thing I’m gonna do is give up and the last thing I’m gonna do is walk away from this relationship.”

“At the end of this, I want to be with you,” he continued, adding that he would give up getting engaged if that’s what she wanted. “I love you.”

Despite Colton’s admission of love, she decided to leave him behind, breaking his heart and setting off the breakdown that led him to hurdle a fence and leave the villa behind.

“He just jumped the f—ing fence,” Harrison said in disbelief. “I have no idea where he went. He hopped the fence and took off, I didn’t see where he went. We’re out in the middle of nowhere. Holy s—, he is gone.”

The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.