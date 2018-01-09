The First ‘Bachelor’ Date Was So Over-The-Top, Twitter Can’t Believe It

Did Arie Luyendyk Jr. just pull off the greatest Bachelor date of all time on his first try?

When Becca K. was chosen as Arie’s first date in Monday’s episode of the ABC, fans were first led to believe that she would simply be accompanying the race car driver on a romantic motorcycle ride.

But after Becca played it cool on the back of a bike, Arie introduced her to fashion designer Rachel Zoe, who helped her try on evening gowns for a dinner later that day.

Meeting the legendary designer is something in and of itself, but when Becca asked Arie to pick his favorite for their dinner, he told her to keep at least 10 gowns as well as a pair of Louboutin heels — a haul that fans estimated must have cost ABC at least $30,000.

Just when fans were thinking the spoiling was over, he gave her a dazzling set of Neil Lane jewellery before taking her to dinner and presenting her with ANOTHER set of diamond earrings.

Becca of course got a rose, and Arie admitted he was “setting the bar high” when it came to the first date.

Fans were totally floored with Arie’s first date.

Best date in Bachelor history🌹 Rachel Zoe and Christian Louboutins #thebachelor #januarie #bestdateinbachelorhistory — Sammy Webster (@sammyjweb) January 9, 2018

IS THIS DATE ACTUALLY REAL???? #TheBachelor — Amanda Lee (@amandabardello) January 9, 2018

She got some Neil lane jewelry only on week 2 #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/r7yMd3XsSK — twin a (@daviesallison1) January 9, 2018

Homegirl just scored like $30k worth of clothes and jewels so I’m pretty sure I know who the real winner is here. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/jLT9oxioCA — Hannah Young (@uhhuhhannah) January 9, 2018

Photo credit: ABC