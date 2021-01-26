'The Bachelor' 2021: Victoria Larson Arrest and Mugshot Details Come to Light

✖

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson, a.k.a. "Queen Victoria," caused a splash on the Bachelor Nation scene as soon as she made her first appearance on the current season of the ABC program. While she's making waves on Season 25 of The Bachelor, she's also making waves online due to her previous arrest for shoplifting. According to Page Six, Larson was arrested on July 3, 2012 for reportedly shoplifting $250 worth of items from a Publix grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida.

The publication reported that she allegedly tried to steal more than 25 products from the grocery store, including numerous makeup products. Larson was caught in the act by both a security guard and surveillance cameras. The reality contestant was reportedly seen going to a self-checkout aisle and paying for the items in her cart. However, she was not seen paying for the items that were hidden in a plastic bag. Page Six reported that Larson denied her actions at first before she realized that she was caught on tape.

Larson was subsequently arrested and taken to Leon County jail, where she stayed for two days. In her mugshot, Larson sported blonde hair, a major difference from the brunette locks that she sports on The Bachelor. She was charged with petty theft and had her bond set at $500. The Sun reported that she accepted a plea deal on Aug. 23, 2012. She was sentenced to two days in jail and was credited as having served those days when she was initially arrested. Additionally, she was ordered to six months probation, had to pay back hundreds of dollars in fees, and had to attend theft awareness classes. Larson was also ordered to have no contact with the Publix store where she committed the crime. Larson did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment on this story. Similarly, ABC's representatives for The Bachelor did not immediately respond to The Sun's request for comment on this report.

As Us Weekly reported on Friday, Larson seemingly responded to the news of her arrest and mugshot. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself wearing a white top, which she captioned with a telling caption. She wrote, "Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future." The 27-year-old also included a reference to a passage in the Bible, ending her message with, "& John 8: 7."