Terri Irwin Reveals How Late Husband Steve Irwin Would Feel About Daughter Bindi’s Engagement

In the season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, set to air Saturday, Dec. 22 on Animal Planet, Terri Irwin reveals how she thinks her late husband Steve Irwin would have reacted to his daughter Bindi’s relationship, and future marriage, with fiancé Chandler Powell. The two have been together for six years and Irwin feels her husband would have been so proud of Bindi and would most likely cry because that’s what he did over anything “special.”

“This was one of the happiest days of my entire life,” Irwin expressed over her daughter’s engagement. “I know that Steve would be incredibly proud and happy too. Except Steve would be crying because he would cry about anything special.”

It seems as though Irwin isn’t the only family member who feels Steve would have been proud. Bindi explained in an interview with Us Weekly why she thinks her dad would have really loved her soon-to-be husband as well.

“Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what,” she said. “Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it … I think Dad would’ve loved Chandler so much.”

Bindi made the special announcement to her fans via social media when Powell decided to put a ring on it!

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she wrote. “I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.”

Powell also shares a love for animals the way the Irwins do. The sweet pair plan to incorporate Steve’s legacy in their wedding, while Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin will be the special guy to walk her down the aisle.

“It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful,” the bride-to-be told the outlet.

13 years ago in 2006, Steve passed away after a freak accident when Bindi was just 8 years old. Since then, the entire family has continued to remember his love and all that he did for wild animals. In a recent post, Bindi shared a sweet video to her Instagram account in loving memory of her father on Father’s Day in Australia.