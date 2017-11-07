Terrell Owens’ Steamy ‘DWTS’ Outing Is Making Viewers Swoon

Terrell Owens delivered a steamy rumba with two partners during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, and social media immediately began to light up.

Owens, participated in the special trio round with his pro partner Cheryl Burke and season 1 champion Kelly Monaco.

They delivered a hot and heavy dance set to Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” that saw all three clad in golden outfits. Owens’ shirt was unbuttoned and his partners were all over him as they carried out the rumba.

Fans were loving the fiery chemistry from the trio, especially between Owens and the guest star.

“Anyone else feel like they need a shower?” viewer Tracy Glover wrote. “May not have been a ‘true’ rumba but it was sure sexy. And I’m not even a TO fan.”

See some of the reactions below.

Okay Terrell, you handled yourself like a sexy beast with the ladies #DWTS — ShannonGoodPress (@ShannonGoodpres) November 7, 2017

Where’s the pic? Hubba, hubba, hubba😍 I’m single too Terrel😘 — Anna Whetsel Rucker (@AWRUCKER) November 7, 2017

I think @kellymonaco1 is aging backwards! Also that was 🔥 #DWTS — Whitt Laxson ✨ (@witfromwhitt) November 7, 2017

Anyone else feel like they need a shower? 😜 May not have been a ‘true’ rumba but it was sure sexy. And I’m not even a TO fan. — Tracy Glover (@aunttr0122) November 7, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.