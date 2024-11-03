Teresa Giudice Says There’s a Reason She’ll Never Speak With Her Brother and Sister-in-Law Again

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice says that any fan of the Bravo reality series looking forward to a recognition between her and her estranged brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, it’ll never happen. The family’s up and down relationship has played out over 12 seasons, with them trying and failing to mend fences time and time again. By season 7, the pair made a truce that lasted until Giudice became engaged to her now husband, Luis Ruelas, and things went downhill from there. Season 14 showed the family at odds and only interacting during the finale. There was no reunion special due to the ongoing feud.

In a recent episode of her Turning the Tables podcast, Guidice revealed how she feels about making amends with her family. “I don’t speak to my brother anymore, and his wife,” Teresa shared, via Hurrdat Entertainment on Instagram. “What family member comes on a show behind your back? I kept my mouth shut. There’s a lot of things I could’ve said throughout the years. This is going on over 10 years.”

As for “the straw that broke the camel’s back” between the family is when Joe and Melissa “didn’t come to [her August 2022] wedding.” They argued just days before her wedding after it was revealed during the Season 13 finale that Giudice was reportedly behind a rumor that Melissa was unfaithful. There was also conflict between Giudice and Melissa because Giudice initially didn’t invite Melissa to be part of her bridal party, but asked Ruelas’ two sisters to be bridesmaids.

“They were making all this stuff up, like, ‘Why didn’t you put me in the wedding?’ I didn’t put my sister-in-law [in the wedding]. But I didn’t put her in because I didn’t want to because of all that she’s done to me for the past 10 years,” Giudice explained. “Then … I was like, ‘Let me just put her in.’ I was trying to do the right thing and then she said ‘no.’ I was like ‘Oh my God, they’re just doing this all for a storyline.’ I’m tired of their sh*t. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m done. There’s no going back after that. I gave them over 10 years of chances.”