Teresa Giudice Reflects on ‘Hardest Year’ of Her Life for Thanksgiving

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice has had an incredibly rough year, with husband Joe Giudice serving time in prison and having to deal with the death of her mother.

But this Thanksgiving, she’s reflecting on the friends and family who have kept her going throughout.

The Bravo star shared a video slideshow of her loved ones set to “Thank You” by Dido.

“This has undoubtedly been the hardest year of my life,” she captioned the video. “But as we take a look back & reflect on this year, I’m so thankful to have four beautiful healthy happy daughters, my father’s health, to be able to be surrounded by family and friends who have become family.”

“If the turkey is dry or you forgot some minor detail at dinner tomorrow, don’t sweat it,” she continued. “Treasure the time and the moments you have with the ones you love. #thankful #blessed #happythanksgiving #thankyoutomyfamily #thankyoutomyfriends.”

The 45-year-old is currently taking care of her daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8, alone, as Joe serves his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa also served a nearly yearlong sentence for the same crimes, but was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

In addition to the single mom life, Giudice has been in mourning for her mother Antonia Gorga, who died at the age of 66 in March.

In October, on her mother’s birthday, Giudice posted several pictures of her to Instagram in an heartbreaking tribute.

Happy Birthday Mommy I Love you so much and miss you so much. I think about you all the time every second every minute of the day. As soon as I got to London I called your house # to tell you that I was there. Still cannot believe it, my heart breaks everyday that you are not here with us. Love you more than I can express I Love you Mommy

“Still cannot believe it,” she captioned one photo. “My heart breaks everyday that you are not here with us. Love you more than I can express.”