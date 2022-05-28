Teresa Giudice Fires Back at 'RHONJ' Alum After Heated Verbal Threat

✖

Teresa Giudice has some harsh words for her former The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and longtime nemesis, Caroline Manzo. The two starred alongside one another on the Bravo reality series for five seasons until Manzo's departure. Manzo eventually starred in her own spinoff, Manzo'd With Children, and despite not being on the Jersey show anymore, her feelings toward Giudice remain negative. The former friends fell out over tabloid fodder and family drama, with Giudice being best friends with Manzo's estranged younger sister, Dina. Giudice also accused Manzo of turning her into the feds for bankruptcy fraud. Manzo recently spoke about Giudice being the reason she'd return to the show.

"I'm just gonna put it out there, because I just don't give a f–, alright?" Manzo said on her son Albie Manzo's Dear Albie podcast. "You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s– out of her verbally and just put her in her place." Manzo said she feels compelled after Giudice's social media has "gone insane." Manzo continued: "I am tired. I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth, OK, and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people…Sometimes you gotta smack the bully," Caroline said. "I am more than happy to go smack the bully."

Giudice heard of Manzo's statements and has her own response, saying Manzo is using her name to stay relevant. She didn't knock the s--t out of me the entire time she was on the show, that's why I'm still there and she's not," the four-time New York Times best-selling author told TMZ. "That tells you everything you need to know. She's promoting her son's podcast so she talks about me because otherwise, no one is paying attention."

After throwing some shade, Giudice offered well wishes, with more shade of course. "If these people were interesting they would have something else to talk about other than Teresa Giudice," she added. "But God bless them all, I wish them nothing but the best."

The last time Giudice and Manzo saw one another was while filming a Super Bowl commercial in 2020. Giudice said she felt they were on OK terms. "She couldn't have been nicer to me," Teresa said. "In person, she was hugging me, on her son's podcast she wants to fight me. The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior."