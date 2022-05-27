'RHONJ' Alum Says She'd Return to Series 'Knock the S—' out of Teresa Giudice

✖

If fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey thought Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo's beef would be near an end anytime soon, think again. Manzo and Giudice were co-stars for five years, two of which they were close friends. But it all came crumbling down in Season 3 amid Guidice's own sibling rivalry with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Giudice's relationship with Manzo grew further estranged as Manzo's own family feud with baby sister and former co-star Dina heated up. Dina and Giudice remain best friends. After Giudice made a joke about Manzo in one of her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, comparing Mazo to the Olive Garden of Italian restaurants, things never recovered. And considering Manzo's latest statements, she's ready to hush Giudice in a major way.

"I'm just gonna put it out there, because I just don't give a f–k, alright?"Manzo said on her son Albie Manzo's Dear Albie podcast. "You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s–t out of her verbally and just put her in her place." Manzo said she feels compelled after Giudice's social media has "gone insane."

She continued: "I am tired. I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth, OK, and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people."

Their feud escalated to the point of no return after Giudice accused Manzo of having a part in her and her ex-husband Joe's bankruptcy and wire fraud case, which led to Joe's eventual deportation to his native country of Italy. Giudice said during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live when reflecting on Manzo's prediction of the outcome of the case: "Could [Caroline] have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I?"she asked. "Is she a rat?"

Manzo would later respond on her son's podcast, "You know what, Teresa? Why are you so obsessed with me?" she questioned "So, guess what — if you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come and answer you…You don't get this for free," she added regarding Manzo not being on the show anymore. "You don't get the dame for free, Bravo."