‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals Why He Shut Down His OnlyFans

Teen Mom‘s Tyler Baltierra has officially shut down his OnlyFans page.

Baltierra, who launched his OnlyFans in 2023 with the encouragement of wife Catelynn Lowell, revealed in the comments of a recent Instagram post that he had decided to close his adult page due to ongoing tensions with biological daughter Carly’s adoptive parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not on OF and haven’t been for a while,” he responded to a person asking what had happened to his OnlyFans page. “The moment contact was cut we shut it down immediately. Just in case that could’ve possibly been an issue.”

On the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Baltierra and Lowell revealed that Brandon and Teresa Davis had cut off all communication with them after complaining about the “hurtful” comments they had made online and the “out of control and inappropriate” gifts they had been sending to their home for Carly.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

Despite being encouraged to take their feelings about the situation offline, MTV couple has continued to post about Carly and her adoptive parents, as well as their general takes on adoption, and in January, Lowell told PopCulture.com that there was “still zero communication” with the Davises.



“There still is zero communication. I’m still blocked,” she said at the time. “I was told that I can no longer send gifts to their house anymore either.” The former 16 and Pregnant star added that she “never wanted to live in what ifs” when she placed Carly for adoption more than 15 years ago, which is why she expressed interest in an open adoption, but now she said, “Here I am with all of the what ifs.”



Being blocked “brought up a lot of PTSD and a lot of trauma” Lowell shared. “I think that was the hardest, trying to learn how to navigate that,” she explained, adding, “I think that was the hardest thing of just realizing like [the trauma] is something that I’m going to carry forever. No matter if I work on it for years and years and years, it can always just come up whenever it wants to.”