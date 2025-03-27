‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Slams Former Co-Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Farrah Abraham is coming hard for former Teen Mom co-stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell.



The former MTV personality told OK! Magazine on Wednesday, March 26 that she believes Child Protective Services need to be called on the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple over their comments regarding daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption more than 15 years ago.



“I think fans should call CPS on them,” Abraham told the outlet. “I know lots of the fans have been saying they thought about it, but the more we see the abusive nature and Catelynn conspiring this abuse with Tyler, CPS needs to be involved.”

Farrah Abraham is seen during a segment of “Good Day New York” on March 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Abraham continued that she was concerned for the “well-being and mental health” of the couple’s other children, daughters Nova, Vaeda and Rya, as “it is very obvious the abuse, the lack of care and how horrible their home is to grow up in.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham’s statement comes amid drama between Baltierra and Lowell and Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, after the latter blocked the Teen Mom couple from communicating with their family.



Over the weekend, Abraham took to social media to encourage her former co-stars to “seek help from a psychiatrist” as they “focus on loving the children they have” and “stop projecting their trauma onto their children.”



Baltierra then responded in a social media comment that “anytime Farrah has an opposition on my life, it will always be nothing but a compliment to my character.” He continued, “If we ever did share the same opinion, I’d be worried about myself tbh.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

That led Abraham to post a lengthy response on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 25, writing, “When you’re a horrible dad, immature, and let your ego get in the way of living a great life — Tyler, stop embracing negative stimulus and take accountability. Your financial struggles are severe; learn to break the cycles and adhere to the 12-step principles.”



“No wonder their daughter and Teresa blocked them,” she continued. “I wish the brother-sister trauma bond would break for a moment, allowing them to re-parent themselves and stop putting their children at home through their disgusting, disturbing and abusive behavior toward women, which is widely known and seen.”

“You can’t throw MTV money at a problem; they need to realize they’re at a low point and go to a trauma center to stop transferring their trauma,” she added. Neither Lowell nor Baltierra have responded publicly to her latest comments about them.