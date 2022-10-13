'Teen Mom': Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Sentenced to Jail Time

Teen Mom's Zach Davis has been sentenced to jail time. The new husband of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail after pleading no contest to a DUI charge from 2020, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Davis changed his plea from not guilty to no contest on Oct. 4 – just four days after his wedding to Floyd. He was subsequently found guilty of one count of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or more stemming from a June 2020 incident. Additionally, Davis had several other charges pending against him – DUI, driving on a license that was suspended/revoked due to a previous DUI, and knowingly driving on a suspended/revoked license. Davis maintained his not guilty plea to those charges, and on Oct. 4, they were dismissed or not prosecuted.

For the count of which he was convicted, Davis was sentenced to 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail in addition to 60 months of probation and a $500 fine. Davis must also complete four days of community service and an 18-month licensed alcohol education and counseling program. He is required to surrender to the jail on Nov. 1.

Davis' sentencing came just two weeks after his lavish wedding to Floyd on Oct. 29, which was attended by several of The Challenge alum's Teen Mom co-stars, including Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and her fiancé Sean Austin, and Leah Messer and her then-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. (Messer and Mobley split Tuesday less than two months after getting engaged.) Davis and Floyd got engaged in April 2021 and share 1-year-old son Ace. Floyd is also a mom to daughter Ryder, 5, whom she shares with Cory Wharton.

Ahead of the September premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Floyd told PopCulture.com that she was going through a tough time leading up to her wedding. "It's like I'm at this weird point of my life where I'm experiencing these huge, monumental, life-changing moments," said Floyd, "but I'm also going through maybe one of the lowest times of my life, so it's keeping that balance. And I think on this season, this is the most nervous I have ever been in all of my MTV world of shows, that I'm the most nervous for this season. Ever."