'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Star Ashley Jones Files for Divorce

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith are calling it quits. After three years of marriage, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, whom she shares daughter Holly, on Thursday in Nevada, where Smith remains behind bars following his July arrest.

According to divorce papers viewed by Starcasm, Jones and Smith have been separated since March of this year, but the couple's 6-year-old daughter Holly has resided with Jones since July of 2022. While Jones did not request spousal support, she did request sole custody of Holly, and in filling out the Parenting Time Share and Holiday Schedule, she declined requesting visitation for Smith, explaining that he is "in jail until further notice."

"[Smith] is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself. He is in jail on multiple felony charges," the paperwork reads. "Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges I fear his decision making skills are very questionable.

The Teen Mom star asked that the Court set the support amount. The filing also noted that the former couple have no community property or community debt to divide.

Jones and Smith first appeared on the MTV series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in March 2018, when they welcomed their daughter together. They went on to tie the knot in January 2022. The couple had not been embraced by marital bliss as of late, though, and when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter debuted its latest season in May, Jones revealed that divorce was on the table.

"My trust was broken and it's a strange feeling. With Bar, I just feel like I deserved unwavering support. This relationship is not worth it and I don't have the energy," Jones, who revealed in an August 2023 social media post that she was single, said, adding in a conversation with her sister Chris that divorce was being "highly considered...I love Bar and everybody knows that. It's very exhausting. I don't know how everything is going to play out. Sometimes these things don't play out nicely. At the end of the day, I want to be as amicable as possible."

The former couple reportedly broke up sometime last year, with Smith confirming the split in a May 2023 Instagram post.

The most recent development in their relationship comes amid a tumultuous time for Smith, who in early July was arrested in Henderson, Nevada on a misdemeanor charge of harassment, as well as two felony charges for second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. An additional felony charge of residential burglary constituting domestic violence was later added. Smith was arraigned on July 30, and his case has reportedly been bound over to District Court. A status check is scheduled for Sept. 24.