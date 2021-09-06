‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star Kiaya Elliott Says ‘A Lot’ Has Happened Since Teazha Breakup (Exclusive)

Kiaya Elliott doesn’t need outside input when it comes to her rollercoaster relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Teazha. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star opened up to PopCulture.com about the pressure she and Teazha are facing before the new season of the MTV show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, admitting that there’s been “a lot going on.”

“I know there’s a lot going on since last season’s [breakup],” the 21-year-old reality star admitted, refusing to confirm where she and Teazha stand today. When it comes to the external pressure from fans and loved ones alike, Elliott said it “definitely makes it a bit more difficult,” because “everyone thinks we have to answer to them.”

The mother of 2-year-old Amour had an incredibly emotional first season but said she’s making sure she’s “getting [herself] together” this year. “Personally, last season I felt like I gave too much of myself,” she told PopCulture. “I feel like last season was too much, as I was very emotional throughout the season, but I never explained why I was so emotional.”

While fans walked away thinking Elliott’s emotions were all about her relationship with Teazha, she shared that she had also just lost her father. “In a way, [Teen Mom fans] couldn’t handle how open I was,” she explained, admitting that she wasn’t the “best version” of herself near the end of the season, which she called “hard to watch.” She continued, “The biggest lesson that I’ve learned is basically not to critique myself so much and actually think things through. It’s a lot of things that you see where it’s like, that’s not me! I took a lot of pointers from watching myself last season.”

Elliott and Teazha have had some serious ups and downs over the years. The young mom first got pregnant during a break with her longterm girlfriend after Teazha was caught cheating on her. Hooking up with Amour’s father, X’Zayveon, Elliott got pregnant shortly before he was arrested and jailed. Teazha and Kiaya got back together while she was still pregnant, with Teazha promising to raise Amour as her own. Their reconciliation didn’t last long, however, with Teazha breaking things off at the end of last season, despite Kiaya wanting to give their relationship another chance. Will the two give things another go? Don’t miss Elliott’s story on the brand new season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, returning Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.