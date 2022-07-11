'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant': Kayla and Luke's Mom Want to 'Clear the Air' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Can Kayla Sessler put aside her issues with her boyfriend Luke's family? The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star takes the first step towards possible reconciliation after last season's major fight in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.

Getting together with Luke's mom Noopie and Kayla's mom Jaime to celebrate Kayla's son Izaiah turning 4 years old was a success, and things went so well that Noopie even made her way over to Kayla and Luke's the following day to continue the extending of an olive branch. "Yesterday's party went great, and Noopie even came over again today to help with the kids," says Kayla, who also shares daughter Ariah with Luke.

"It's nice that we can put aside our difference for our family," she continues. "But I know eventually we'll need to work things out, especially if Luke and I end up staying together." As Noopie and Luke catch up, he reminds his mom that it's been about a year since the sit-down with Kayla about their relationship problems went left. "I just feel like it hasn't been the same since," he tells Noopie, who agrees.

Luke tells his mom that both he and Kayla feel "it's just time to just squash it, because [there's] no need for everyone to be like walking on eggshells around each other." Noopie agrees once again, saying that she's over the "awkward moments" that turn into "no conversation." It's then that Kayla walks out of the house to join the conversation.

"I feel that we should finish the conversation that ended badly," Noopie tells her. "I told Luke it doesn't feel like it's odd, but there's awkward moments." Kayla agrees, but says it's "super important" for Chastity to be there to be a part of the conversation, "because I don't want to speak on it without her being here to say her piece."

Noopie agrees, saying that she's "mature" enough to admit she might have "flew off the handle." With everyone on the same page that reconciliation needs to be the goal, Luke is feeling more optimistic about his future with Kayla. "It just felt like it's long overdue, even though no one's actually said anything to each other," he tells the camera. "I'm just tired of all the pointing fingers. I'm just ready to move past all of this so me and Kayla can get back on the right page."

The trouble isn't over yet, though. Kayla told PopCulture before the season premiere that there was "a lot of drama" with Luke's family this season regarding her son Izaiah. "There's just a lot of stuff that happened that I just didn't respect out of them this season," she hinted, noting that she "unfortunately" didn't think their deeper issues "can be resolved moving forward." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.